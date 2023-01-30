Five Black Galaxies players who flopped at CHAN 2022

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Galaxies came up short at the 2022 Championship of African Nations tournament in Algeria after losing to Niger in the quarter-final.



Ghana disappointingly got outclassed and lost 2-0 to their West African rivals at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium.



The Black Galaxies did not impress in all three games they played at the tournament. The Niger defeat and performance was just another frustrating night for Ghanaians who watched the game.



To a large extent, the squad was below average and was a shadow of themselves when juxtaposed to their performance during the qualifiers. But there were a few of the players who were worse.



Here are five Black Galaxies' biggest flops of the 2022 CHAN



Kofi Kordzi



Kofi Kordzi gave a disastrous account of himself at the tournament. He played two games at the tournaments and failed to register a shot at goal.



He was off the pace and got bullied despite his bulkiness and giant stature.









Konadu Yiadom



Hearts of Oak defender, Konadu Yiadom was catastrophic. He scored an own goal in the quarter-final defeat to Niger, which capped a below-par performance at the tournament.









Solomon Adomako



Great Olympics center-back, Solomon Adomako was chaotic and his pair with Yiadom was the loose end in the team.









Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Afriyie Barnieh after being the main man for the team in the qualifiers, failed to live up to the billing at the tournament.



He scored one goal in the tournament but could have been in the race for goal king at the tournament if not for missing sitters.



In the end, he got sent off in Ghana's second group game against Sudan and thus missed the quarter-final.









Jonah Attuquaye



Jonah Attuquaye was one of Ghana's firepowers upfront during the qualifiers but he went missing during the tournament.



Unlike the qualifiers that gave Ghana an outlet on the flanks and tormented full-backs with his pace and swift movement, he struggled to complete even one dribble in the three games he played.









EE/KPE