Fit-again Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban needs time to recapture form

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban claims he needs more to regain his sharpness after returning to action on Saturday.



The Ghana international recovered from Coronavirus and lasted 85 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.



The 26-year old had a severe condition and was hospitalized after contracting the virus which took him three weeks to recover.



Ekuban was among eight Black Stars players who contracted the coronavirus after featuring in last month's international friendlies against Qatar and Mali in Turkey.



''Of course, you tried to do my best today [Saturday]. With the effect of coming back after a long time, my main goal today is to both help the defense and create an opportunity for my friends on offense,'' he said.



''I have a long way to go. I came back after 3 weeks.''



Ekuban is expected to join Ghana's squad for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

