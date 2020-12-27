Sports News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Fit-again Osman Ibrahim returns to Kotoko’s starting line-up for Medeama SC clash

Coach Johnson Smith has named Osman Ibrahim in the first eleven for the Medeama showdown

Striker Osman Ibrahim has been named in the Asante Kotoko starting eleven to face Medeama SC after recovering from his injury.



The highly-rated forward missed the match against Dreams FC due to an injury setback he suffered a while back.



Now fully-fit, Asante Kotoko interim head coach Johnson Smith has named Osman Ibrahim in the first eleven for the Medeama SC showdown this afternoon.



The big game is an outstanding match in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season that has been scheduled to be cleared today.



On the matchday, goalkeeper Razak Abalora is starting in the post and will be protected by a back four.



Emmanuel Sarkodie and Latif Anabila start in the midfield while striker Kwame Opoku partner Osman Ibrahim in the attack.



Below is the Asante Kotoko starting eleven to face off with Medeama SC this afternoon.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.