Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Fit-again Mohammed Kudus ready to return to action for Ajax

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus will have the opportunity to make the matchday squad of Ajax when the team takes on FC Utrecht this weekend.



The attacker despite recovering from a long-term injury last month has not featured for his club in the Dutch Eredivisie in the last few matches.



Ahead of this weekend’s encounter against FC Utrecht, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has given an update on Mohammed Kudus.



According to the gaffer, the Black Stars ace has made progress and can be included in his team for the upcoming match.



“As it looks now, we can include him [Mohammed Kudus] in the selection, but we will only really know that on Saturday,” ten Hag said as quoted on the website of Ajax.



In the four appearances he made before suffering that huge injury setback, Mohammed Kudus scored one goal and provided three assists.



He hopes to stay fit in the remainder of the 2020/2021 season to help Ajax lift the Dutch Eredivisie title at the end of the season.