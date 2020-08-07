Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fit again Kwame Bonsu returns to full scale Espérance de Tunis training

Bonsu has been out of action with an injury for the past six weeks

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has returned to Espérance de Tunis training after recovering fully from an injury.



Bonsu has been out of action with an injury for the past six weeks but has been given the all-clear by Espérance doctors and he is back to full scale training.



The 25-year-old has been key to the Taraji side this season having featured 19 times in all competitions, providing one assist in the process.



Bonsu is expected to return to the match squad for Saturday's league game against US Ben Guerdane or against CS Sfaxien in a crunchy fixture next Wednesday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.