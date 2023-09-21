Fit-again Daniel Amartey returns to Besiktas squad to face Club Brugge

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Amartey has been named in Besiktas squad for their UEFA Europa League group opener against Club Brugge.



The Black Stars defender is returning to action after missing the international break due to an injury setback. Amartey was sidelined for two weeks after picking up a hamstring injury.



The former Leicester City player travelled with his teammate for their game against Belgium outfit on Wednesday night.



Amartey is expected to start as the Turkish outfit seek a positive result on the road in Europe.



The 28-year-old has made six appearances and scored a goal for the club since joining in the summer transfer window as a free agent.



Meanwhile, compatriot Dennis Odoi is also expected to line up for Club Brugge on Thursday night.



Below is Besiktas' squad for the game:



