Soccer News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fit-again Caleb Ekuban ends ten-day rest to resume to Trabzonspor training

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban has returned to Trabzonspor training after spending ten days on the sidelines.



The dead-eye forward picked an outer rotator muscle injury during his side's 3-1 loss against Besiktas a fortnight ago.



Ekuban consequently missed last weekend's goalless draw encounter against Denizlispor after failing to recover from the injury setback.



The 26-year-old was ruled out for the games against Malatyaspor and Gazientep based on scan reports.



He has however returned to the club's training but he has to prove his fitness level at the next exercise before he can be considered for the match-day squad for Malatyaspor clash on Saturday.



Ekuban has been linked with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, with Italian side Lazio also interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.





