Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

First batch of referees' end training ahead of Division One League kick off

Referees - File photo

The first batch of referees and Assistant referees selected for the 2020/21 National Division One League have ended their three-day technical, Integrity and CMS training at the GFA Technical Centre, Prampram.



Participants were taken through new updates on the laws of the Game, how to effectively use the Competition Management System (CMS), and FIFA approved integrity courses.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), reiterated, that the desires and objectives of the Executive Council on refereeing has not changed, saying; that the GFA does not want to go back to where it came from rather, it is looking forward to redeem its image.



“The GFA will continue to invest in refereeing by acquiring more gadgets, providing partnerships such as the STC and other packages to aid your work. Prosper Harrison Addo told the gathering on Wednesday, January 06, 2021.



“Please be reminded that the match review panel has been instituted by the GFA to review all incidents during the league and anyone found guilty could face the necessary sanctions”. he added



He admonished the referees to avoid contact with club officials when on duty to avoid soiling their hard-earned reputation.



For his part, referee instructor Richard Attifu who spoke on behalf of the instructors added participants must reciprocate exactly what they were taught during the season.



"There is the need to identify your strength and weakness going into the league season. We also deliberated on the DNA of the GFA looking at the key areas of the laws of the game.



“You can achieve the best and give the GFA a standard by applying what you have been taught here. Try as much as possible to equip yourself with what the GFA want and go out there on a redemption mission. This is the set time to redeem the image of football”.



The first session of training for eighty-four (84) referees ended on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the second session which ends on Saturday, January 8, 2021.