Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: GNA

Fireworks in Sekondi as Hasaacas Ladies welcome Berry Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies

The Sekondi Gyandu Park will be the centre of attraction when second-placed Hasaacas Ladies FC welcome Southern Zone League leaders Berry Ladies in a dicey encounter in match-day seven of the National Women’s Premier League (NWPL).



The much-awaited encounter would be staged on Saturday, March 6 where the two top teams in the Southern Zone battle for the maximum win.



The two teams would go into the game with an unbeaten record to keep, while Hasaacas Ladies are yet to lose a game at home this season, the league leaders, Berry Ladies also boast of an unbeaten record this season and have kept clean sheets in their previous away games.



Having played six matches so far in the NWPL, the homers are on 14 points having won four and drawn two whilst Berry Ladies have won five and drawn one match and sits at the summit of the eight club league table with 16 points.



Coach Yussif Basigi, who showed tactical prowess over Police Ladies to beat them 2-1 in Accra with goals from Milot Abena Pokua has vowed to be the first club to hand Berry ladies their first defeat.



“We would go all out to beat Berry Ladies. We are leaving no stones unturned and we are ready for them.” He told the GNA Sports.



With no injuries in the camp of Hassacas Ladies, Coach Basigi, who doubles as the Black Princesses Coach would count on the likes of experienced Black Queens defenders, Janet Egyir, Linda Eshun, Perpetual Agyekum, with Abena Pokua leading the pack.



However, Hasaacas Ladies have a herculean task to overcome a Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s side who have the NWPL leading goal-scorer, Felicity Asante in their setup.



The match would be a game fit for the gods to decide.



In other fixtures, resurgent Immigration Ladies FC will face a stiff contest from Soccer Intellectuals at the Mcdan La Town Park. Immigration ladies picked their first win of the season with a 1-0 scoreline over struggling Sea Lions and would march into this encounter with a winning mentality over Soccer Intellectuals who also won 2-0 over Thunder Queens. A win for Immigration ladies will give them eight points whilst Soccer Intellectuals will jump to 12 points.



Elsewhere, two teams who are currently battling with wins in the NWPL, Thunder Queens and Sea Lions will face off at the Tema Community 8 Park chasing for three points.



At the Robert Mensah Stadium, Ladystrikers FC who are on 13 points and sits at the third position will host Police Ladies who have managed two wins, one draw, and three losses to amass seven points.



In the Northern Zone, Fabulous Ladies will welcome Prisons Ladies, whereas Supreme Ladies lock horns with Ashtown Ladies.



Kumasi Sports Academy will travel to play Pearlpia Ladies, whilst Northern Zone league leaders, Ampem Darkoa FC battle Northern Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.