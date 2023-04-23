Fire Service fall to Spintex Knights as newboys record another impressive win

Basketball of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Spintex Knights made it three wins out of three games with an emphatic 71-39 victory over Fire Service at the Prisons Court on Friday, April 21, 2023.



In their first season in the 1st division of the Greater Basketball League, the Knights are flying high, winning by over 20 points in all games played so far.



They extinguished the flames of the Fire Service with a dominant performance in all four quarters of the games.



By the end of the second quarter, the Knights had already put the game to bed with a 32-30 scoreline.



The result in the third quarter gave further proof of the impressive performance of the Knights who were leading 46-29.



For Treasure Botchway who was one of the Knight’s star performers on the night, the game was further proof of their preparedness for the season.



He would not delve into talks about the Knights being favorites for the title as he believes that he and his teammates are taking it game after game.



Coach Selorm Thomas said that his play will not get complacent by their strong start to the season and will continue to work hard at training.



He said: "I think the whole mindset is to come out and prove ourselves, we want to show that we belong in the big league so that is what is motivating us. I think we are that good but to say we are untouchable will be a reach. Our start is giving us pressure but we have to always come out and show that we are the best".