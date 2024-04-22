'Fire Erik ten Hag today' - Man Utd fans demand after FA Cup victory over Coventry

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: goal.com

Manchester United fans are increasingly calling for the sacking of Erik ten Hag after squeaking past Coventry City in the FA Cup on penalties.



A three-goal cushion inside the opening hour was wiped out as the Championship side deservedly pegged the Red Devils back to make it 3-3 at the end of normal time. After neither team could be separated in extra time, the game went to penalties, with United triumphing 4-2 in the shootout.



However, many supporters are growing weary of what they are seeing under the Dutchman and increasingly feel that the former Ajax boss is not the right man to take them forward.



Kobbie Mainoo fans tweeted: "Manchester United were this close of getting knocked out by Coventry despite being 3 nil up in 70 min. Sack ten Hag tonight."



Sam Pilger wrote: "Erik ten Hag cannot survive this embarrassment. An implosion at 3-0 up and should have lost to a Championship side. It’s over."



One X user commented: "Fire Erik ten Hag TODAY. It’s over. It’s finished," and Ste added: "There’s never been a more stonewall excuse to sack a manager in United history before. It wasn’t this embarrassing under Moyes. Ten Hag and the squad he assembled have made a mockery of the badge."



Finally, Alex put: "Do you reckon there are people out there who think Ten Hag is a great coach and if you just get rid of all the 'bad individuals' then they'll suddenly become a really good, functional football team?"



United made it into the FA Cup final for the second season running, where they will once again face Manchester City, but they were wholly unconvincing in victory.



Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford looks very precarious and it seems it may just be a matter of time before the Red Devils part way with the 54-year-old this summer.



Before Ten Hag's side take on Pep Guardiola's men at Wembley next month, they host relegation-threatened Sheffield United and Burnley in their next two Premier League matches, followed by a trip to Crystal Palace at the start of May.



