Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan chooses Cagliari - Report

Fiorentina midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan is reported to be keen on a transfer to Cagliari as the two clubs are locked in negotiation.



News emanating from Florence indicate that the Ghana midfielder could be on his way already one year after his move to the Artemio Franchi.



The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal until June 2024 and made his move to the Viola permanent in September.



He has played 18 games since his move from the Neroverdi and Fiorentina are reportedly willing to listen to offers this winter.



According to the outlet, Cagliari are in pole position, with President Tommaso Giulini preparing to offer a loan deal with an option to buy the former Ghana international.



Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso reportedly prefers a permanent deal or a paid loan with an obligation to buy the Inter Milan youth product.