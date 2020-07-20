Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Finnish top-flight side Honka FC sign Nasiru Banahene permanently from MTK Budapest

Nasiru Banahene

Finnish top-flight side Honka FC have exercised its option and signed Ghanaian defender Nasiru Banahene on a permanent deal from Hungarian side MTK Budapest, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 20-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a three-year contract for a reported transfer fee of US$ 160,000 (HUF 50 million).



Banahene moved to the Veikkausliiga side in August 2019 and made five league appearances that term.



This season, he has scored one goal in three league appearances for Honka.



Banahene joined MTK Budapest in the winter transfer from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals on a three-year contract.



But after playing five games and also winning a gold medal with the club's U-19 side, he was farmed out to the Hungarian for more first team experience.

