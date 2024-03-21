Fiifi Tackie bares teeth at sports journalists over perceived silence on players pulling out of Black Stars call-ups

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson of the Ayew Family has called out a section of the Ghanaian media over their perceived silence on the decision by some Ghanaian players to withdraw from Ghana's squad for the upcoming friendlies.



Otto Addo, the new coach of the Black Stars, named the squad for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, with the Ayew brothers notably present.



However, the squad was without players like Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams who decided to shelve the national assignments to focus on their recovery from injuries.



Adding to the list of players who have pulled out from the squad is Mohammed Kudus who has suffered a shoulder injury and will be undergoing treatment during the international break.



In a statement on social media, Fiifi Tackie observed that whereas Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan Ayew tend to be scapegoated by a section of the media for their perceived lack of commitment, there has been a deafening silence on the decision by the aforementioned players not to honour the call ups for the games against Nigeria and Uganda.



The ace sports journalist is puzzled by the seeming silence of the media whom he has observed to be very vocal regarding issues relative to the Ayew brothers.



“The Ayew brothers over the years have honoured almost every call-up to the national team, whether friendlies, qualifiers, or exhibition matches. Despite this, they get chastised by some sections of the sports media for not showing commitment,” Fiifi Tackie stated on his social media.



He added, “For the two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, we have seen several players pulled out of the squad, yet no one talks about it. Could it be deliberate or because of the all-African games? We are watching.”



Ghana will play Nigeria and Uganda on March 22 and March 26 respectively at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.







JNA/EK