Fihankra: The Adinkra symbol that gave African Games medals a unique look

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports medals, whether at the Olympics or the World Cup, are known to have a circular appearance with embossed inscriptions or logos that suit the competition.



Over the last few weeks, medalists at the continent's biggest sports showpiece have been handed what can, at best, be described as unique medals.



The medals are square in nature, with curved sides and styled ends.



As with all medals, the logo of the 13th African Games, Accra 2023, is on one side and the other side with "Experience the African Dream."



It has emerged that the symbol the medal details are embossed on is an Adinkra symbol called 'Fihankra'.



Fihankra is an Akan language and, in the Ghanaian context, symbolizes an enclosed and secured compound house.



Within the compound house, there is one entrance and one exit, guaranteeing that the movement of the members of the house is public knowledge. It also symbolizes a united family.



100s of athletes at the end of the games travel back to their countries with a piece of Ghanaian tradition because they excelled in their disciplines.



The Games started on March 8 and officially closed on March 23, 2024.





The medals for the 13th African Games are shaped into the Adinkra symbol called 'Fihankra'.



Fihankra', is an Akan language and in the Ghanaian context symbolizes an enclosed and secured compound house. Within the compound house, there is one entrance and one exit that guarantee… https://t.co/QKtsxNyTji pic.twitter.com/18hRt5vLrz — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) March 23, 2024

Here you have it . CC . CodecliQ pic.twitter.com/5yxGEo6477 — Kyemesi Isaac Lartey (@KyemesiL) March 23, 2024

SARA