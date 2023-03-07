Fergie won't talk to us for weeks - Evra, Ferdinand react to Man Utd's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Former Manchester United duo, Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand, have shared their experience playing at Anfield following their team's humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.



According to the duo, you can't show weakness at Anfield but Manchester United didn't understand the ground and that is why they were humiliated by their biggest rivals.



Manchester United, the newly-crowned Carabao Cup winners were reduced to nothing and disgraced at Anfield on Sunday, March 5, 2023, with Liverpool getting their heaviest victory over their age-long rivals Manchester United.



Shipping seven goals without reply have seen United slip to their joint-heaviest defeat of all-time in competitive action since the club was founded in 1878.



Reacting to the defeat, Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson used to blacklist them for more than two weeks if they lose to Liverpool at Anfield so they were always afraid to disappoint him at the venue.



"Until you go to Anfield and play as a Man United player, you will never know what it is. It's a cauldron and it's fire. Ferguson used to rest players before our games at Anfield and it was not because those players were tied but was to prepare them mentally.



"Winning at Anfield is the best feeling and losing there is the worst feeling ever. Sometimes when we lose at Anfield, Fergusson won't talk to us for two weeks," the duo said in a podcast sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



