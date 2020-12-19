Soccer News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Female referees to undergo second fitness test

An image of some female referees undergoing training

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the underlisted female referees and assistant referees will have to undergo re-run test in order to take part in the 2020/21 football season.



This follows their inability to pass the fitness test that was organised earlier in the season.



The fitness test will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2021.



