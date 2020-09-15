Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Female footballers sing Akufo-Addo's praise after receiving GH¢500 YEA allowance

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The first tranche of the Youth Employment Agency’s monthly allowance has hit the accounts of the close to 1000 beneficiaries and some of them are on cloud nine.



After successfully going through the registration and verification process, the athletes have received the first of their six-month stipend and they are excited.



Speaking to Asempa FM after receiving the GH¢500 allowance, the footballers expressed gratitude to the government.



One of them said that the package will motivate female footballers and also encourage people to patronize the game.



“People are beginning to have an interest in female soccer. Formally when they hear about women football, they ignore it but this time they run for it”.



Another footballer said that the package is the first time she has witnessed a government directly supporting female soccer.



“This is the first time I’m seeing that something good is being done for female footballers and the league is really going on. It has improved our game. Ever since women football started, I haven’t seen anything like this”.



“It’s a motivation for us that better things are going to come,” said one footballer.



In all, over 500 footballers are benefitting from the package with a majority them in the national women’s league.



Meanwhile Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has announced that government plans to increase the number of beneficiaries to 5000 from 2021.



“Next year, we will take it to 5000 athletes. Every month people will get something small to take care of themselves. It has never happened before. Nana Addo cares about sports and God bless him. Not only has he done Free SHS but has also extended it the sports industry”, Asiamah said.





