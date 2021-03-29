Female Boxers thrill at Cahaya Lounge as Lucy Wildheart beats Flora Machela on points

Boxing News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Female boxers Lucy Wildheart and Flora Machela on Saturday night thrilled boxing fans as they promised.



Ever confident Lucy won on split points decision over Flora from Tanzania. The judges scored 77 - 78, 80 -74, 80 -72 for the UK based female boxer. She thanked the fans for the massive support.



They both said the bout was to encourage more Ghanaian ladies to do sports.



In the main bout, super Flyweight, Prince Patel from the United Kingdom on Saturday night put up a good performance dropping Julius Kisarawe from Tanzania twice in the ninth round to win via TKO to claim the WBO Africa, WBO Global, Commonwealth and IBF Intercontinental titles.



He did it in style at the Cahaya Lounge at East Legon in Accra under the SOAQ Empire Promotions.



WBO Africa Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Sackey also defeated Gabriel Odoi Laryea on points over 12 rounds of action with all judges scoring 120-108, 120-108 and 120-108 to hand him a unanimous decision.



In the Heavyweight championship, Ebenezer Tetteh struggled initially but beat Osmanu Haruna to win the WBA Pan Africa heavyweight title in R7.



The premier SOAQ Empire bill attracted top personalities like Prof. Azumah Nelson, business executives including Dr, Kwame Despite of UTV fame and ace musician Samini.



