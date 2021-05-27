Felix Ohene Gyan returns to scoring duties for Roma in Primavera

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian teen Felix Afena Ohene Gyan returned to his goal-scoring best as he found the back of the net again as AS Roma defeated Cagliari 5-3 in the Italian Primavera.



The 18-year-old who started from the bench wasted no time in announcing his presence as he extended his side's lead to 4-2 in the second half.



Forward Lamine Tall twice gave Roma the lead before the visitors fought back to level.



Edoardo Bove then shot Roma into the lead and the Ghanaian teen added the fourth for his side in the 72nd minute.



Roma hit the final nail in Cagliari's coffin when Suf Podgoreanu scored his side's fifth but Contini scored late to finish the game at 5-3.



The talented forward has shown immense quality since moving to Europe and he is expected to break into incoming manager Jose Mourinho's team next season.