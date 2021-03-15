Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Felix Ohene Gyan gets quick promotion to AS Roma Primavera squad after explosive debut

AS Roma striker Felix Ohene Afena-Gya

AS Roma striker Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan has received a call-up to join the club's Primavera squad for their match on Monday, 15 March 2021 against Bologna after an explosive debut.



The 18-year-old scored and provided an assist for the club's U18 side in their 5-0 win over Genoa today (Sunday).



Later in the day, Alberto De Rossi called him up and named in his squad for the match.



This means he is now one step away from breaking into the club's Serie A squad where he occupies one of the two non-EU slots



AS Roma announced the signing of the budding talent on Saturday after finalizing his paper works.



He became the third winter Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas.



Before signing for Roma, Afena-Gyan was reported to have attracted interest from AC Milan and Sassuolo but AS Roma have big plans to make him part of Paulo Fonseca's squad.



