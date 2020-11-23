Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Felix Annan stretchered off in Berekum Chelsea draw; facing spell on sidelines

Felix Annan, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper

Asante Kotoko No.1 goalkeeper Felix Annan is facing weeks on the sidelines after suffering an injury during the 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.



The club captain was stretchered off in the 87th minute after colliding with Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo.



He remains a doubt for the team's trip to Mauritania to face FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary round qualifier of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.



Annan had produced some quality saves before the injury and Kotoko were leading 1-0 thanks to Kwame Poku's 18th-minute goal.



He will undergo tests on Monday to ascertain the severity of the injury.

