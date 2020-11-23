You are here: HomeSports2020 11 23Article 1115557

Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Felix Annan stretchered off in Berekum Chelsea draw; facing spell on sidelines

Listen to Article

Felix Annan, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper

Asante Kotoko No.1 goalkeeper Felix Annan is facing weeks on the sidelines after suffering an injury during the 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The club captain was stretchered off in the 87th minute after colliding with Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo.

He remains a doubt for the team's trip to Mauritania to face FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary round qualifier of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

Annan had produced some quality saves before the injury and Kotoko were leading 1-0 thanks to Kwame Poku's 18th-minute goal.

He will undergo tests on Monday to ascertain the severity of the injury.

