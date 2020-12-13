Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Felix Annan returns to Kotoko training after injury setback

Felix Annan is captain of Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed a huge relief as their number one goalkeeper and club captain Felix Annan has returned to training.



The goalkeeper was injured late into Kotoko's 1-1 drawn game against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League matchday two clash.



He collided with Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo in the 87th minute of the game and had to be stretchered off for his understudy Kwame Baah to keep the post.



He has since the injury been on rehabilitation but Annan has stepped up his return with training and it will come as no surprise if he starts playing soon for Kotoko.



If all goes to plan it will be no surprise if Felix Annan returns to the Kotoko matchday squad against Great Olympics on Thursday in the outstanding league game in Accra.



Kotoko will host Sudanese side Al Hilal in the first leg of the CAF Champions League knock out stage on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, and Annan will be hoping to play a part.





Feels Great To Be Back On The Pitch & With The Team ????????!Thank You All For Your Messages & Prayers Which Helped Me A lot During My Recovery ?????????????!Working Hard Now To Get My ???? Match Fitness Soon????????????! #ComeBack #ThankGod #Happy #Determine #Focus #OneLove ?????????? pic.twitter.com/MigfBRbEfp — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) December 13, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.