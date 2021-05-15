Felix Annan returns to Kotoko squad as Michael Vinicius is dropped for Liberty test

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named an 18 man squad for their match day 25 game against Liberty Professionals over the weekend.



The porcupine warriors currently top the league standings with a healthy four point gap and would want to maintain it or widen it against relegation threatened Liberty Professionals.



Andrews Appau who the club signed from Bofoakwa Tano at the beginning of the season makes his first appearance in the Kotoko match day squad under Mariano Barreto.



Captain Felix Anna after being dropped for the last two games makes a return to the squad while injured duo Latif Anabila and Emmanuel Keyekeh make a return from injury.



Augustine Okrah who missed the last match through an injury makes a return while Michael Vinicius has been dropped with Solomon Sarfo Taylor also among the traveling party.



