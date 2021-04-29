Felix Annan retained as Kotoko captain; Mudasiru replaces Wahab Adams as fourth skipper

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto has retained goalkeeper Felix Annan as the captain of the club.



The Black Stars shot-stopper was made captain for the Porcupine Warriors club a few years ago after defender Amos Frimpong left the team.



Still, one of the top players at the club although he has not been the first-choice goalkeeper for quite some time, manager Mariano Barreto has decided to keep him as the main captain for the team.



Emmanuel Gyamfi and Abdul Ismail Ganiu continue as the second and third captains of Asante Kotoko respectively.



Meanwhile, Wahab Adams has lost his place as the fourth captain with young midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has been promoted to take that spot among the experienced players.



Sources have hinted that the decision to take Wahab Adams off the captains' list is because he will part ways with the club at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.