Felix Annan must stay and fight for his position- Odartey Lamptey

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has advised Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan, to stay at the club and fight for his position following the arrival of Black stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah.



Felix Annan, lost his position at the club as the first-choice goalkeeper to Kwame Baah and failed to reclaim the spot until the league was truncated due to the coronavirus.



Asante Kotoko after capturing Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah, has made many to believe that the captain might struggle for playtime or be relegated to the bench with Kwame Baah as number one, followed by Razak Abalorah and Danlad Ibrahim.



Nii Odartey Lamptey has advised Annan to stay at the club and fight for his position this season since he has the experience of being the first choice goalkeeper.



“For now Felix Annan has to fight for his position at the club this season”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“If he is not able to reclaim his spot then he should seek other opportunities elsewhere as other clubs will also be interested. He should fight for his position and not give up,”he added.

