Felix Annan is keen on a move to South Africa – Agent

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Felix Annan's agent, Tshepo More has confirmed the goalkeeper's interest in securing a move to the Premier Soccer League in South Africa.



Annan, who was previously linked with a move to Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, and others is believed to have shown keen interest in a move to the PSL.



The Asante Kotoko skipper's hopes of playing for Pirates has hit a snag following the arrival of countryman Richard Ofori.



But according to his agent, they will try their best and find a club in South Africa for the player.



“The most important thing that we are trying to do is to bring the player to SA. He is a very quality player. Chippa United is one of the clubs that were keen on the player."



"The club’s goalkeeper coach really liked him but due to the COVID-19, we couldn’t bring the player here at the time. The boy has been working really hard and is very hungry and I can’t really point out any negatives about him,” said More.

