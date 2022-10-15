Felix Annan defends decision to marry in the middle of football season

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has defended his decision to marry in the middle of football season.



Annan during the 2019/20 football season tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Francisca Yeboah, in a private wedding ceremony in January 2020.



The wedding ceremony took place mid-season ahead of Kotoko’s clash with arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak.



Subsequently, the former WAFA goalie lost his playing position to the second-choice goalkeeper, Kwame Baah.



Annan also lost his Black Stars lace due to the lack of games.



However, speaking in an interview, the former Kotoko captain said the development at Kotoko affected his position in the Black Stars, but he never regrets marrying his wife in the course of the season.



“Even though I lost my position at Kotoko, I do not regret the decision I took to marry my wife in the course of the season," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



“No way, I will never and ever regret marrying my wife. I don’t think I am unprofessional to fix my wedding ceremony on a league date.



“My wife and her family were based in the UK then and I had planned my wedding way back before we started the league because, at that time, there was no league.



“So, my wife and the family had to fly from the UK and we couldn’t change the plans,” he said.