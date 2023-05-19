Felix Afena-Gyan is a 'national asset' - GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has emphasized the significance of U.S Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan as a national asset for the Black Stars.



Addo dismissed any notions of conflict between Afena-Gyan and the GFA, stating that the association fully recognizes the player's value to the team.



Addressing the speculation surrounding Afena-Gyan's decision to decline a call-up for the crucial two-leg U23 AFCON qualifier against Algeria, Addo provided further clarification on the matter.



Reports had suggested that the 20-year-old forward was dissatisfied with the treatment he received from the GFA after being overlooked for the World Cup squad.



"The FA as a body has no issue with Afena-Gyan. He is still a national asset and will be key for the team," Addo told Happy FM, putting to rest any doubts about the player's standing within the association.



The 19-year-old has struggled to find his feet at Cremonese since joining from AS Roma in the summer.