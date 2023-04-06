Felix Afena-Gyan features as Cremonese suffer defeat in Coppa Italia semifinals

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan was in action when his Cremonese outfit suffered defeat against Fiorentina in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal.



Fiorentina have one foot in the Coppa Italia final after a dominant away performance saw them record a 2-0 win against ten-men Cremonese.



The forward was a second-half substitute in his outfit's defeat to Fiorentina at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Wednesday.



Afena-Gyan was introduced in the 67th-minute mark, replacing Daniel Ciofani.



Goals from Arthur Cabral and Nicolás González ensured the visitors' secure victory to close in on the finals.



Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral shot the visitors into the lead in the 20th minute and went to recess with a one-goal lead.



After the break, Nicolás González found the back of the net to help Fiorentina to pick victory at away.



Fiorentina will host Cremonese in the reverse fixture of the Coppa Italia semi-finals set for Thursday, April 27, 2023.