Felix Afena-Gyan celebrates Jose Mourinho on his 60th birthday

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, celebrated his former coach Jose Mourinho on his birthday.



The AS Roma coach marked his 60th anniversary on January 26, 2023.



To celebrate his former coach, Felix Afena-Gyan, took to social media to express his gratitude to Jose Mourinho.



Felix Afena-Gyan in a heartwarming message to Mourinho on his 60th birthday tweeted "Happy birthday Mister Jose Mourinho. Forever grateful.”



Mourinho gave Afena-Gyan a breakthrough at AS Roma when the Special One promoted him from the Primavera to the first team, handing him his debut in October 2021.



The Ghanaian forward honoured his promotion with a brace in his second game against Genoa.



The player went ahead to win the Europa Conference League with Mourinho’s side last season and renewed his contract for five years.



However, the Black Stars forward was transferred to the newly promoted side Cremonese weeks after.





JNA/FNOQ