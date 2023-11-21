Felix Afena-Gyan begins individual training at US Cremonese ahead of full recovery

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has started training ahead of his comeback from injury.



The US Cremonese striker was spotted at the Giovanni Arvedi training centre on Monday as he begins individual training.



Afena-Gyan has been out with a knock for almost two months but could make his return before the winter break.



The former AS Roma forward hopes to help Cremonese make a quick return to the Italian topflight league following their demotion last season.



Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese in the winter transfer window but could not stop the then-struggling Serie A from avoiding the drop.



Meanwhile, the rest of his teammates who were not involved in international action started preparation for the game against Lecco on Saturday.