Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Assistant Coach Felix Aboagye will take charge of Inter Allies' match day 18 league encounter against Dreams FC.



He’s been given the mantle to aid the to success in the resumption of the league at the Theater of Dreams on Sunday.



The former Ghana international will be the head of the first team till a suitable replacement for the vacant head coach role is appointed.