February delight for Ayew brothers as they win Player of the Month awards

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

It's a double celebration for the Ayew family as brothers Andre and Jordan have been named Players of the Month at their respective clubs.



Andre plays for Le Havre in France, while Jordan represents Crystal Palace in the Premier League.



Andre had a stellar performance in February, earning him the Player of the Month award at Le Havre.



Days later, Jordan followed suit, receiving over 54% of the votes to win his second Player of the Month trophy this season. He previously won the award in August 2023.



While Andre scored a goal in February, Jordan had a more impressive record, scoring twice and providing an assist.



Their performances demonstrate their continued competitiveness and importance to their teams.