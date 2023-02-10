Fate of Christian Atsu still unknown - President of African community in Turkey

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the African community in Turkey, Julius Kugor has stated that the fate of Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu who got trapped in the Turkey earthquake is still unknown.



Its been five days since the earthquake in Turkey occurred and Christian Atsu who was reported to have been rescued on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, is yet to be located at any hospital in the country.



According to Julius Kugor, it is unknown if the Ghanaian player is still under rubble as there has not been any official report of his presence at any hospital in the country.



He told Okay FM in an interview, “as we speak now, there is no information about the whereabouts of Christian. All the hospitals attending to victims of the disaster have not confirmed that they have Christian Atsu.”



Julius Kugor added, “we don’t know whether Christian Atsu is still under the rubble or he has been removed and sent to the hospital. We are all confused, including the ambassador. Even the president of Hatayspor is confused.”



He stated it took three days for the search team to arrive in Hataya and despite visiting the Hataya wreckage site in a bid to locate Atsu, efforts to find the former Newcastle player have proven futile.



“According to eyewitnesses, it took three days before the rescue team went to the site where Atsu and the others were trapped. According to the report, there are still 750 people still under the building. The African community organized to go to the site and help but it took us a while to get there. The whole city of Hataya is gone,” he stated.



According to him, “as we speak, the fate of Christian Atsu is unknown. I’m on my way to meet the Ghanaian ambassador and club officials of Hatayspor, hopefully, there will be good news.”



JNA/KPE