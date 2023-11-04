Fatawu Issahaku shines in Leicester City's narrow defeat to Leeds

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was in action for Leicester City on Friday night when the team locked horns with Leeds United.



The two clubs relegated from the English Premier League at the end of last season locked horns in a Week 12 encounter of the 2023/24 English Championship campaign.



In the game played at the King Power Stadium, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku started on the flanks for his team and put up a fine display.



Before the game today, the talented youngster had excelled in the last few games of the Foxes.



Though the Black Stars talent will play well and come so close to scoring after hitting the crossbar, it was just not meant to be for his team.



A solitary strike from Georginio Rutter in the 58th minute was enough to hand Leeds United a 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes as Leicester City endured a narrow defeat at home.



Despite losing all three points, Leicester City remain top of the English Championship table.