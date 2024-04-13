Fatawu Issahaku shines for Leicester City as Maresca remains unfazed by missed chances

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leicester City's manager Enzo Maresca maintains a positive outlook despite the team's recent missed scoring opportunities.



In a pre-match press conference before facing Plymouth Argyle, Maresca addressed the issue, following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Milwall.



Although Leicester City is currently leading the SkyBet Championship table, the team has seen its once comfortable lead diminish, now sharing the top spot with Ipswich Town, albeit with a game in hand.



Maresca specifically mentioned instances where Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and fellow forwards Stephy Mavididi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira, and Yunus Akgün missed chances to score.



However, he expressed no concern over these moments, stating, "It’s football. You don’t score; they score. But we are not worried about the goal we conceded or the chances we missed.”



The 20-year-old Issahaku, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been a standout performer for Leicester, contributing three goals and 10 assists across 35 league appearances.



ID/ ADG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.