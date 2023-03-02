Fatawu Issahaku scores hat-trick in Sporting Lisbon's UEFA Youth League thrashing of Ajax

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sporting Lisbon's U19 team put in a commanding performance against Ajax in the UEFA Youth League, thanks in large part to a sensational hat-trick from Fatawu Issahaku.



The Ghana winger, who already boasts a wealth of senior football experience at just 18 years old, scored three goals to help his team progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.



Issahaku's first goal came in the 36th minute, as he calmly slotted home from close range. He then scored two absolute stunners in the second half, with the first being a powerful long-range effort that sailed into the top corner, and the second a delicate chip over the goalkeeper.



The Ghanaian's impressive performance will no doubt have caught the eye of Sporting's first-team coach, and Issahaku himself believes he can be an important player for the senior side.



Since winning the best player award at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, Issahaku has gone on to make 14 appearances for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.



Sporting's victory over Ajax was a resounding one, with Rodrigo Ribeiro and Mateus Fernandes also getting on the scoresheet.



The team will now look ahead to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League, where they will hope to continue their impressive form.



Issahaku's hat-trick was a timely reminder of his immense talent, and it will be intriguing to see how his career progresses from here on out. With performances like this, it seems certain that he has a bright future ahead of him.