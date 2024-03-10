Fatawu Issahaku reacts after Leicester City’s comeback draw at Hull City

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his displeasure following his outfit's stalemate against Hull City in the English Championship.



The Black Stars winger continues to shine for the Foxes in the Championship as they seek a quick return to the Premier League.



Issahaku delivered an outstanding performance again to help Leicester City secure a point against their opponent at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.



The 20-year-old Black Stars winger, who has been a consistent performer for the Foxes this season, played the full 90 minutes and played a vital role in his side's comeback draw.



“Not the result we wanted. But we believe and we go again next week. Thanks to the fans for their amazing support” he wrote on Instagram



Hull City took the lead through Fabio Carvalho after just 16 minutes into the game before Leicester City managed to equalize in the 31st minute when Jamie Vardy converted a penalty. Both teams went to the halftime break with a goal apiece.



In the second half, Hull City regained their lead in the 60th minute with a stunning left-footed shot from Anass Zaroury, assisted by Jean Seri.



However, Leicester City refused to give up and found their second equalizer just two minutes later, thanks to Fatawu Issahaku's brilliant through ball to Jamie Vardy, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.



Fatawu Issahaku's assist was his 10th of the season, making him one of the most creative players in the Championship. The Ghanaian has also scored three goals in his 31 appearances for Leicester City this season.