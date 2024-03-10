Fatawu Issahaku provides assist in Leicester City's 2-2 draw against Hull City

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Ghanaian player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku provided an assist for Jamie Vardy's crucial goal in Leicester City's 2-2 draw against Hull City FC in the English Championship.



The game commenced with Fabio Cavalho netting the opener for Hull City just 16 minutes into the encounter.



Leicester's response came from Vardy, who converted a penalty in the 31st minute to level the score at 1-1.



Hull City regained the lead when Anass Zoroury found the net after the hour mark, putting them ahead 2-1.



However, Leicester's hopes were revived as Issahaku delivered a remarkable assist to Vardy just two minutes later, resulting in a 2-2 draw.



Fatawu Issahaku, currently on loan from Sporting CP Lisbon, has been a standout performer in the English Championship, boasting three goals and 10 assists this season.



