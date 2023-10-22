Fatawu Issahaku on cloud nine after netting debut Leicester City goal

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku struggled to find words to describe his feelings after netting his first goal for Leicester City in the English Championship.



The 19-year-old inspired the Foxes to a comeback win after giving his side the lead in the 3-1 victory at Liberty Park against Swansea City.



Issahaku was making his third start since joining the former Premier League champions in the summer transfer window and took advantage of the opportunity from Enzo Maresca to help his side to another important win.



"I can't even explain how I am feeling right now, but Kele (Iheanacho) always tells me to score so I scored," he said after the match.



Meanwhile, the host took an early lead through Matt Grimes before Jannik Vestergaard levelled at the stroke of half-time for the visitors.



Issahaku then gave the Foxes the lead after the break with Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho sealing victory in the 88th minute.







