Fatawu Issahaku named in Championship team of the week

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's very own Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has made the cut for Sofascore's Championship team of the week.



Issahaku helped Leicester City secure victory over Norwich City in the English Championship on Monday, April 1, 2024.



The 20-year-old starred as the Foxes recovered from a poor start to beat Norwich City on Easter Monday.



After playing for 88 minutes, Issahaku was replaced by James Justin in a game that saw the home team dominate at King Power Stadium.



After the game, the Black Stars winger took to social media to express his joy as his side bounced back to winning ways.



Norwich City opened the scoring after 20 minutes into the game through Gabriel Sara. However, the Foxes pulled parity 13 minutes later through Kenan Dewsbury-Hall.



Putting on a stellar performance, the home team scored two additional goals to seal the win and secure maximum points in the second half.



Goals from Stephy Mavididi and veteran forward Jamie Vardy ensured Leicester City beat Norwich City 3-1 on home turf.



Issahaku made three key passes, had 69 touches, 72 percent pass accuracy, two accurate long balls, and created one big chance.



The former Dreams FC midfielder is currently on loan at the English outfit, with Leicester having the option of making the deal a permanent one.