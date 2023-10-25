Fatawu Issahaku joins Leicester City teammates to pay tribute to former owner

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joined his Leicester City teammates to pay tribute to their late owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, on the fifth anniversary of his death.



Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha tragically passed away following a helicopter accident at the King Power Stadium in October 2018.



Issahaku, who started the game against Sunderland, and his teammates observed a minute silence for Mr Srivaddhanaprabha before kick-off. The Ghanaian teen was spotted in a blue T-shirt with the inscription forever in our hearts.



"A minute’s applause has just been observed to pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Eric Swaffer, Izabela Lechowicz, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare – who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident at King Power Stadium in October 2018. Always in our hearts," wrote Leicester City on X.



The fans of the club also laid flowers in tribute to their former owner at the King Power on Tuesday night.



The Foxes defeated Sunderland to stretch their winning run in the English Championship to eight games.