Fatawu Issahaku earns late call-up as Kamaldeen, Abdul Mumin drop out of Ghana squad

Black Stars player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai have earned late call-ups to Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers matches slated for November.



Coach Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad for the two games against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



The squad included Rayo Valecano defender, Abdul Mumin and Southampton winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana.



However, the GFA in a statement disclosed that these two players won't be able to join their mates in camp, hence the Black Stars technical team has handed late call-ups to Fatawu Issahaku and Nurudeen Abdulai



The GFA’s statement on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 read, “Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have replaced Abdul Mumin and KamalDeen Sulemana in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros. The pair have joined the team to prepare for the doubleheader.”



The Black Stars will take on Madagascar in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, 2023, before travelling to take on Comoros in an away fixture on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



