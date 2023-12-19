Fatawu Issahaku, Mavididi hit Kudus' celebration in Leicester's win over Birmingham

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Leicester City duo Fatawu Issahaku and Stephy Mavididi did the Kudus Mohammed 'take a seat' celebration after Mavididi scored in Leicester's win over Birmingham on Monday, December 19, 2023.



The duo inspired Leicester to a 3-2 away win against Birmingham with Issahaku hitting double assists while Mavididi hit a brace.



Issahaku assisted Mavididi's first goal, which was an equaliser, and the two run to the advertising board behind the post and sat on it.



The scene was a replica of Kudus and Lucas Paqueta's style who pulled the celebration against Wolves on Sunday.



Lucas Paueta assisted Kudus twice in the game that ended 3-0 for West Ham and on both occasions, he 'took the seat' with the Ghanaian in some style.



The 'take a seat' celebration is fast becoming Kudus Mohammed's trademark celebration, which he adopted since joining West Ham United from Ajax.



