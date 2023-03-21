Fatawu Issahaku, Ernest Nuamah, Afriyie Barnieh train with Black Meteors ahead of Algeria match

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Ghanaian players Fatawu Issahaku, Ernest Nuamah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh featured in the Black Meteors' training session on Tuesday ahead of their Africa U-23 Championship qualifiers against Algeria.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko invited 24 players to begin preparations for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Fatawu Issahaku, who was part of Ghana's team at the 2022 World Cup, was made to join the U-23 side to boost the squad's chances of qualifying for the tournament.



FC Zurich forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, also took part in the training session.



In-form FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah, who was part of the training, is expected to make his debut in national colours.



The Black Meteors training on Tuesday was supervised by Ibrahim Tanko and his assistant, Godwin Attram.



The first leg of the final qualification round is scheduled for March 24th in Annaba, with the return leg taking place in Kumasi four days later.



The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, will be held in Morocco in June of this year.



The tournament determines which African countries qualify for the Olympic football tournament, with the top three teams qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Paris.



