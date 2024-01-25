Fatawu Ganiwu scores for Red Bull Academy against Cruzeiro in FAM Cup youth tournament

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Ganiwu has netted his first goal for the Red Bull Salzburg Academy at the FAM Cup youth championship in Brazil.



The Black Starlets midfielder is currently on trial at the Austrian outfit and was included in the team for the competition.



Ganiwu has hugely impressed the club and scouts around the world as he dazzles at the tournament, helping Red Bull to second place in Group C.



Although the Austrian club lost to Brazil's Cruzeiro, Ganiwu scored the goal for Red Bull in the 2-1 defeat.



The hardworking central midfielder is expected to ink a deal at the end of the tournament despite interest from clubs around the world.



Recently, he spent time in France with RC Lens, who have not given up on a potential move as they are still monitoring his progress.



The 16-year-old shot to prominence at the UEFA Youth Tournament in Serbia, helping Ghana's U17 team win the competition after beating the likes of Spain and Switzerland.