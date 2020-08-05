You are here: HomeSports2020 08 05Article 1026061

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Fatau Dauda snubs betting company

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has turned down advances by Sports betting company, SoccaBet.

The 35 year old was approached with an opportunity to sign up and be a part of Soccabet’s wide variety of virtual games.

But the former Black Stars number one respectfully declined the offer.

The experienced shot-stopper, who is a practicing Muslim cited religious reasons for his decision.

