Fatau Dauda snubs betting company

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Legon Cities FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has turned down advances by Sports betting company, SoccaBet.
The 35 year old was approached with an opportunity to sign up and be a part of Soccabet’s wide variety of virtual games.
But the former Black Stars number one respectfully declined the offer.
The experienced shot-stopper, who is a practicing Muslim cited religious reasons for his decision.
Sorry I don’t Bet. My religion doesn’t permit me. T for thanks! https://t.co/Sr78GEEnl4— lion 16 (@fataud1) August 4, 2020
