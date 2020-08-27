Fatau Dauda reveals how he joined the Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities captain, Fatau Dauda in an in-depth interview revealed how he joined the Black Stars squad.



He indicated that he was initially a third-choice goalkeeper for the Black Meteors and his coaches in Obuasi Ashantigold told him he will be in the provisional list after completing a training session with the Black Stars.



"In 2007 I was the 3rd goalkeeper for Black Meteors but the Black Stars goalkeeper Sammy Adjei needed a training horse so I started training with them,"



"I was very privileged to be training with the senior national team. I went back to Obuasi and my coaches told me I will be in the provisional list for the Black Stars. 2 months later, the provisional was published and I was shortlisted as part of the 5 goalkeepers," he added.



"Some weeks later, Mr. Fianoo called me one night to submit my passport as the team was planning to go to Dubai,"



"When we got to Dubai was when I realised I was part of the final squad. That is how I joined the Black Stars for CAN 2008," Fatau Dauda told Accra based Angel FM.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.