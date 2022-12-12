Fatau Dauda gets Black Satellites appointment as goalkeeper's trainer

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has been appointed as the Black Satellites goalkeepers' coach.



The former Ashgold shot-stopper gets his first national team appointment since announcing his retirement a few months ago.



Dauda will work together with former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu, who takes over from Coach Karim Zito as the Black Satellites head coach.



Dauda had stints with Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, Enyimba FC, and Legon Cities.



He featured for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2013, 2015 and 2017 respectively.



Their immediate assignment is to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games slated for Accra in August next year.